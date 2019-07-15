So Welcoming – Rangers New Boy With Warm Words For Ibrox People

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers loan star Sheyi Ojo has revealed that settling down at Ibrox has been easy due to the warm and welcoming nature of the people at the club.



The Englishman has taken little time to become accustomed to life in Glasgow, following his season-long loan switch from Liverpool this summer.













Ojo has featured for Rangers during both their pre-season games and also clocked the entire 90 minutes of their Europa League qualifier against St Joseph’s in Gibraltar last week.



And following his switch to Ibrox from Merseyside, Ojo has admitted that settling down at Rangers has been made easier by the welcoming nature of the people at the club.





The 22-year-old believes that having a group of players and staff that are warm towards new players makes life easier and insists Rangers have not been an exception in that case.







“Yes, [the first few weeks at Rangers] have gone really well”, Ojo told Rangers TV.



“It’s been nice to get to know all the players and all the staff and just get settled in.





“It’s just that the general feeling of the club, like the staff, everyone in general is just really nice and welcoming.



“And obviously when you are coming in as a loan player or as a new player, that is important.



“It’s part and parcel of football, new players coming in, so I think it’s always good to have a group of players and a group staff that welcome the [new] players in.



“I knew quite a lot of the staff already, so I think that was an added bonus.”



Ojo has enjoyed loan spells with Wigan Athletic, Wolves, Fulham and Reims in France, since joining Liverpool in 2011.

