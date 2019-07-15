XRegister
06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 23:12 BST

Steve Bruce Situation At Sheffield Wednesday Different To Crystal Palace Exit – Former Eagles Supremo

 




Former Crystal Palace owner Simon Jordan believes Sheffield Wednesday's situation regarding Steve Bruce is different from what he experienced with the Eagles in 2001.

Premier League side Newcastle United are currently without a manager after Rafael Benitez left the club upon the expiration of his contract with the Magpies.   


 



Newcastle have now turned to former Hull City boss Bruce to succeed the Champions League winning boss, with discussions with Sheffield Wednesday taking place.

It has been reported that the Toon have paid Sheffield Wednesday a compensation amount of £4m to appoint the 58-year-old as manager.
 


Bruce is also claimed to have resigned, as he did when at Crystal Palace in search of the Birmingham City job, but Jordan, who was the owner of Crystal Palace between 2000 and 2010, believes both scenarios are different.



"Whilst disappointing for Sheffield Wednesday fans regarding Steve Bruce", Jordan wrote on his Twitter account.

"I suspect Newcastle United have met the substantial release clause which will be millions which compensates.
 


"In 2001 at Crystal Palace I had a notice period and I enforced it and put him on gardening leave as Birmingham City wanted him for nothing."

Bruce is expected to become the new Newcastle boss, in what will be a return to Premier League management.   
 