06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 22:34 BST

The Squad Is Massive – Rangers Star Admits Hunger Driver

 




Rangers midfielder Jordan Jones has admitted that the squad at Ibrox is "massive", meaning there has to be huge hunger amongst the players to hold down a spot in the team.

Jones became one of the new faces at Rangers after he signed for the club from Kilmarnock on a free transfer this summer, penning a four-year contract that will keep him at Ibrox until 2023.  


 



The 24-year-old made his competitive debut for the Light Blues against St. Joseph's in the first leg of their first Europa League qualifier last week. Jones also featured in the Scottish side's 4-0 friendly victory against French side Marseille on Sunday.

After helping the team earn a 4-0 away win against St. Joseph's in the first leg, Jones is hopeful of playing a part in the return leg that will take place at the Ibrox on Thursday.
 


The midfielder revealed that he was pleased with his performance against Marseille, but admits that with such a big squad at the club, he needs to keep fighting to play.



The squad is massive, there is a lot of competition for places and there is a lot of hunger in the squad", Jones told Rangers TV.

I think if you get the shirt you need to keep hold of it and if you don’t have it then everyone is fighting to get it off you which can only be good for the club.
 


You’d have to ask the gaffer if he thinks I’ve done enough to play on Thursday.

"I just try to do what I can on the pitch and I was pleased today, I thought I worked really hard and I showed bits of quality.”

Rangers will take on either of Cork City or Progres Niederkorn in the second Europa League qualifying round if they finish the job against St. Joseph's on Thursday.   
 