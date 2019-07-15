There’s No Smoke Without Fire – Attacker Answers On Leeds United Link

Follow @insidefutbol





Ostersunds attacker Hosam Aiesh has commented on talk of interest from Leeds United, as he looks to take the next step in his career.



Aiesh caught the eye with his performances in the Swedish top flight for Ostersunds last term and, although he has been interrupted by injuries this term, has shown flashes of talent.













Leeds have been linked with a swoop for the attacker, along with French Ligue 1 side Aimens, and Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa made a personal scouting trip earlier this summer.



Aiesh admits he is unsure whether the duo are actively looking to snap him up, but insists there is no smoke without fire and clubs can track him closely without his knowledge.



Asked about Amiens and Leeds, and if the speculation is true, Aiesh told Swedish outlet Fotbollskanalen: "There is no smoke without fire.







"There are clubs that are correct, then there are clubs that I do not know if that is true.



"They can be interested and watch matches without me knowing about it", the attacker stressed.





"I actually keep track of who is sitting in the stands.



"But there is great interest and there have been many phone calls about my situation.



"It looks positive [for a move], but if it does not happen now, I will continue to perform here at Ostersund and do as good as possible."



Ostersunds have already rejected offers for Aiesh, as they hold out for their valuation to be met, while the attacker himself rejected the chance to move to the MLS.



Aiesh insists Ostersunds are ready to sell and he must simply wait and see what happens.



"They are willing to let me go if they get the right money and then we can have a discussion.



"We will see what kind of club makes an offer that is reasonable.



"Right now I have an agent and he can work for me and try to find something for me, as long as I do well on the pitch", he added.



Aiesh's Ostersunds side currently sit in eighth place in the Swedish top flight, following 15 games; the attacker scored the winner in a 2-1 victory over Norrkoping on Sunday.

