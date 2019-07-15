XRegister
06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 23:25 BST

This Is All I Can Do – Tottenham Hotspur Talent Keen To Kick On

 




Tottenham Hotspur starlet Oliver Skipp has insisted that what he did last term is now in the past and believes he must start fresh over the course of pre-season to impress Mauricio Pochettino.

For the academy product, the 2018/19 season was a breakthrough campaign, where he managed to get himself into the team on 12 occasions overall, including eight occasions in the Premier League.  


 



Skipp admits that he was able to put himself on show last term, but the midfielder believes he must start fresh this summer and bid to kick on with his development even more.

“All I can do is try to push on”, Skipp told his club's official website.
 


“Okay, I’ve been able to show a bit of what I can do last season but now I start again, make sure I have the same attitude.



“You have to show the same level of desire and not rest on your laurels, keep going and hopefully improve on last season.

"That’s what I’m looking to do and that’s why this pre-season is massive again for me to hopefully get another chance to impress the manager.”

The midfielder is looking at the forthcoming season as a new challenge, but feels he can at least take what he did last term forward to build momentum.
 


"You can never be satisfied with what you’ve done. You always have to look forward.

“This is a new challenge and hopefully I can build on the momentum I gained last season.

"You have to push on, impress again, have the same attitude and hopefully carry on and build again.”

Skipp is rated highly by Spurs boss Pochettino and will be looking to follow in the footsteps of Harry Winks in carving out regular opportunities for himself with the first team under the Argentine.  
 