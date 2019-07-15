XRegister
06 October 2018

15/07/2019 - 12:01 BST

Tottenham Legend Mocks West Ham Supremo’s London Stadium Boast

 




Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has mocked a boast over the cost of a West Ham United season ticket by Hammers supremo David Gold. 

A season ticket at West Ham's London Stadium home can be had for just £320, a price which stands in sharp contrast to a number of other clubs in the Premier League.


 



The lowest priced season ticket at Tottenham's new stadium is set at £795 for adults and £595 for fans aged from 18 to 21.

But when Gold took to social media to highlight the cost of West Ham's season ticket, Spurs legend Roberts could not resist taking a pop at the Hammers' London Stadium.

 


Roberts wrote on Twitter: "Yes, but you need binoculars to watch the match."



The London Stadium has been criticised by some fans for the distance the seats are away from the pitch.

Originally an athletics stadium, a number of Hammers supporters have not been shy in voicing their view that the ground is not suited to football.
 


Tottenham's brand new ground meanwhile has seen major praise for its design and Spurs will be hoping they can soon taste silverware at their new stadium.
 