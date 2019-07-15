XRegister
15/07/2019 - 23:30 BST

Want To Be Playing Manchester United In Premier League, Leeds United Star Admits

 




Leeds United skipper Liam Cooper has insisted the Whites' desire is to play Manchester United in the Premier League and not in a friendly, ahead of a pre-season meeting between the two rivals in Australia.

The Whites are to meet old-time rivals Manchester United in a friendly in Perth on Wednesday as they continue with their preparations for the new Championship season.  


 



Cooper, who was part of the side that reached the playoffs last season, but lost to Derby County in the semi-finals, insisted that losing in the manner Leeds did was tough to take.

However, the 27-year-old insists that the disappointment of last season has given Leeds extra motivation and they want to play Manchester United in the Premier League sooner rather than later.
 


"Losing out so late and so last minute it was hard to swallow", Cooper was quoted as saying by Leeds Live.



"For the first two or three weeks it was on your mind. You couldn't forget about it.

"I think it's given the lads that extra firepower, the extra burn in the belly.
 


"We want to play this game [against Manchester United] in the Premier League.

"We don't want it to be a pre-season friendly.

"That's the desire of the group."

Leeds boss Marcelo Bielsa has only sent a 16-man squad to Australia for two friendly games, with the Argentine opting to keep the remainder at Thorp Arch for fitness work.
 