We’re Heading In Right Direction – Rangers Star Optimistic Over League Campaign

Sheyi Ojo firmly believes Rangers are heading in the right direction in pre-season ahead of their Scottish Premiership campaign.



The Gers have enjoyed success in pre-season and have yet to concede a goal in their two friendly games against Oxford United and Marseille, respectively.













In addition to their thumping victories over Oxford and Marseille, Rangers marked the beginning of their Europa League qualifying push with a resounding 4-0 win over St Joseph’s in Gibraltar last week.



And in the wake of their impressive performances leading up to the upcoming domestic season in Scotland, Ojo believes Rangers are heading in the right direction under Steven Gerrard.





The Liverpool loanee has insisted the Old Firm giants have impressed as individuals and a collective unit so far, and revealed that Gerrard is focused on establishing a winning mentality at the club.







Ojo also added the Gers are increasingly looking forward to their first competitive game in the league, following their unbeaten start to pre-season.



“Yes [I feel like I’m in a good place at Rangers], obviously we’ve played two pre-season games now and I’m feeling good and feeling sharper”, Ojo told Rangers TV.





“There is still a long way to go, the season has not even started yet, but I feel as an individual and as a collective, we’re on the right steps.



“From day one the gaffer said we need a winning mentality and from everything we’ve done so far, the running, the fitness, the last two pre-season matches, we won them both.



“So I think we’re heading in the right direction and we’re looking forward to the first competitive game.”



Rangers begin their Scottish Premiership campaign against Kilmarnock at Rugby Park on 4th August.

