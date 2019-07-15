XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

15/07/2019 - 21:11 BST

West Ham Fail To Sign Two Players Requested By Manuel Pellegrini

 




West Ham United boss Manuel Pellegrini personally wanted Maxi Gomez and Salomon Rondon to be signed by the Hammers this summer, according to the Guardian

Pellegrini's side are battling to add to their strikeforce in the remaining weeks of the summer transfer window after letting Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez and Andy Carroll leave the London Stadium.


 



The West Ham boss wanted Venezuela international Rondon to arrive at the club, but he is poised to join Chinese Super League side Dalian Yifang.

West Ham chased Uruguay international Gomez, but lost out on him after he swapped Celta Vigo for Valencia.

 


Pellegrini has now missed out on two strikers he specifically asked the club to sign.



The Hammers are looking to wrap up a deal to sign Eintracht Frankfurt's Sebastien Haller, but it is clear he was not the club's first choice striking target.

The Premier League side could pay a fee of around the €40m mark to take the Frenchman to the capital.
 


However, Eintracht Frankfurt have not given up hope of persuading Haller to stay and are ready to offer him a bumper pay rise to snub the Hammers.
 