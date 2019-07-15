West Ham Fail With Striker Bid, Offer Rejected

Follow @insidefutbol





Torino have knocked back an offer from West Ham United to secure the services of Italian striker Andrea Belotti.



The Hammers have been linked with wanting to strengthen their options in attack ahead of the upcoming season in England.













Manuel Pellegrini opted against retaining Andy Carroll, while both Marko Arnautovic and Lucas Perez have been shipped out of east London.



As such, West Ham have continued to keep an eye on several potential targets, despite missing out on securing a deal for Maxi Gomez, who joined Valencia.





And according to Turin-based Italian daily Tuttosport, West Ham have tabled an unsuccessful bid to snare Belotti away from Torino this summer.







It is claimed that Torino have knocked back an offer of €60m from West Ham in exchange for the services of Belotti for the upcoming season.



The Italian club are believed to be under no inclination to cash in on Belotti during the summer transfer window.





But it remains to be seen whether West Ham decide to tempt their Serie A counterparts by tabling an improved bid.



Belotti, who netted 17 goals in all competitions last season, has a contract with Torino that runs until 2022.

