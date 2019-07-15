West Ham Increasingly Confident, Hoping To Seal Signing Within Next Three Days

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham United are hopeful they can conclude the signing of Sebastien Haller from Eintracht Frankfurt within the next two to three days, according to the Guardian.



The Hammers have been battling to bring in another striker after losing out on Maxi Gomez and seeing interest in other hitmen come to nothing.













They have turned to Eintracht Frankfurt's Haller and are working hard on a deal to take the Frenchman to the London Stadium.



Eintracht Frankfurt are ready to hand Haller a big pay rise to stay put, but it has been claimed West Ham are now growing increasingly confident they can sign him.



The Premier League side held fresh talks with the Bundesliga club on Monday and are now hoping to conclude the signing of the striker.







West Ham are hoping the deal can be concluded in the next two to three days.



Eintracht Frankfurt sold Luka Jovic to Real Madrid earlier this summer for €60m and could soon be set to bank in the region of €40m for Haller.





If Haller goes, the German club will swing into action to bring in two new strikers, one an experienced head and one a promising youngster.

