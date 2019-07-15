Wolves Closing In On Lazio Star, Loan With Purchase Option

Follow @insidefutbol





Wolves are in talks to sign Lazio defender Wallace on an initial loan deal with option to buy him permanently next summer.



The 24-year-old, who joined Lazio from Braga in 2016, made just 16 appearances in Serie A last season, as the Italian club finished eighth.













Lazio are open to listening to offers for Wallace and as such, the Brazilian has piqued the interest of Wolves ahead of the upcoming season.



The Premier League outfit want to take him to Molineux this summer and have already set the wheels in motion for a deal.





According to Italian daily Il Messaggero, Wolves are closing in on an initial loan deal with an option to buy Wallace permanently from Lazio next summer.







It is claimed that Wolves will initially spend €1m as loan fee for the defender, with a view to making the move permanent for €6m in the future.



Jorge Mendes, who represents Wallace, is believed to be working extensively in a bid to help his client move closer towards the exit door at Lazio.





Wolves are currently in China for the Premier League Asia Trophy as part of their pre-season preparations.



Nuno Espiritio Santo’s men enter the second round of Europa League qualifying next week.

