AC Milan Mull Move For Manchester United Centre-Back

Manchester United centre-back Eric Bailly has emerged as an option for AC Milan.



The Rossoneri have been scouring the transfer market for potential additions in central defence, with Liverpool's Dejan Lovren a player they have explored signing.













Lovren is still a possible capture for AC Milan, though the defender would have to accept a pay cut to move to Italy, but he is far from the only player under consideration at the San Siro.



Manchester United's Bailly is also in AC Milan's thoughts as a potential reinforcement, according to Italian daily Tuttosport, cited by Tutto Mercato.



The Red Devils are working to land Harry Maguire from Leicester City and it is unclear if they would allow Bailly to leave.







Bailly was snapped up by the Premier League giants from Spanish side Villarreall in 2016, costing the club a fee of £30m to take to Old Trafford.



He is entering the final year of his contract at Manchester United, though the club can extend it by a further two years.





The defender made a total of 18 appearances across all competitions for Manchester United last season.

