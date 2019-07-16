XRegister
16/07/2019 - 11:04 BST

Ajax Director of Football Keen To Keep Tottenham Linked Donny van de Beek

 




Ajax director of football Marc Overmars is hopeful that Tottenham Hotspur and Real Madrid target Donny van de Beek will stay at the club for at least one more season.

The Dutchman’s exploits in Ajax’s run to the Champions League semi-final and their league winning campaign last season have piqued the interest of several clubs in Europe.  


 



Tottenham have been heavily linked with an interest in the midfielder to replace Christian Eriksen, and Real Madrid have reportedly identified him as a possible alternative to Paul Pogba this summer.

Van de Beek has done little to kill the speculation over his future and has indicated that he could leave if the right offer arrives on his table.
 


Ajax want to keep Van de Beek at the club after losing Matthijs de Ligt and Frenkie de Jong this summer.



And Overmars admits that he is still hopeful that the midfielder will choose to stay at Ajax for at least one more season.

“Van de Beek has also done fantastically”, the Ajax deal-maker told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.
 


“Still, I really hope that he stays with Ajax for another year.

“We do not want to lose him.”

Van de Beek has a contract until 2022 with the Dutch giants.   
 