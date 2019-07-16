XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 15:24 BST

Arsenal Accept Real Madrid Demands To Push Through Loan For Spurs Target Dani Ceballos

 




Arsenal have agreed to pay the full salary of Tottenham Hotspur target Dani Ceballos in order to push through a move to sign him on loan from Real Madrid.

Ceballos has been on Tottenham’s radar this summer, with Mauricio Pochettino a big fan of the midfielder, though suggestions Real Madrid only wanted to loan him out were an obstacle.


 



Arsenal have no qualms about a loan-only arrangement and are now rapidly closing in on Ceballos.

According to Spanish daily Marca, the Gunners have accepted the structure of the loan deal, which will not have an option to buy, believed to be a sticking point between Real Madrid and Tottenham.
 


Arsenal have also agreed to pay his full salary of €3m per season in order to make sure that they land the Spaniard this summer.



The two clubs are in advanced negotiations and Arsenal are hopeful of closing out the agreement by the end of the week.

There are elements at Real Madrid who still feel Ceballos could be part of their team next season, but Zinedine Zidane’s will is expected to finally prevail.
 


Ceballos wants to play regular football next season but has always been keen on a loan move as he feels he has a long term future at Real Madrid.   
 