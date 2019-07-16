Arsenal See Everton Soares As More Financially Viable Than Wilfried Zaha

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are eyeing Gremio attacker Everton Soares as a more financially viable option as they lose hope of signing Crystal Palace’s Wilfried Zaha this summer, according to a 10:00am Sky Sports report.



Everton won the Golden Boot in the recently concluded Copa America as he helped Brazil win the South American continental tournament with three goals and an assist to his name.













Several clubs are interested in snapping up the 23-year-old winger and he could leave Gremio for the right price.



Everton has confirmed that he has an offer on his table and he has been heavily linked with a move to the Emirates ahead of the start of the new season.





And it has been claimed Arsenal are indeed keen on recruiting the Brazilian as they continue to struggle to land targets in the ongoing window.







Zaha has been their top target but Crystal Palace were furious with their low opening bid and have made it clear that they want in excess of £80m.



Arsenal do not have the funds to get their hands on the player, despite his willingness to join the Gunners.





They have turned their attention towards Everton and believe he would be a more financially viable option than Zaha this summer.



Arsenal are also struggling in their pursuit of Kieran Tierney and saw another one of their bids rejected recently.

