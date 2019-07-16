Arsenal Tipped To Push Loan Capture of Tottenham Target Over Line

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal are closing in on signing Tottenham Hotspur midfield target Dani Ceballos on a loan deal from Real Madrid.



Ceballos has made it clear that he wants to play regular football next season and is aware that is something he is unlikely to get at Real Madrid for the time being.













But the Spain Under-21 star is confident of making it at Real Madrid in the long term and has only been considering offers to leave the club on loan this summer.



Tottenham hold an interest in Ceballos and Mauricio Pochettino is a big fan of the midfielder.





While he is still set to be on his way to north London, according to Spanish daily AS, Tottenham’s local rivals Arsenal are set to be the beneficiaries of the loan move.







Arsenal are close to striking an agreement with Real Madrid and Ceballos has taken the decision to join the Gunners on a season-long loan deal.



Unai Emery took personal charge of getting the deal over the line and the Arsenal manager’s interest in signing Ceballos convinced the 22-year-old midfielder.





Real Madrid have not considered selling the player, but have been keen to send him out on loan in order to aid his development.



Arsenal will hope that if Ceballos joins, he will do better than Denis Suarez did when he was on loan at the Emirates in the second half of last season.

