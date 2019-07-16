Belgian Giants Refused To Play Ball Over Key Part of Aston Villa Transfer Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Club Brugge have refused to sign an Aston Villa player on loan as part of an agreement that would have seen Marvelous Nakamba move to Villa Park this summer, according to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws.



The midfielder has been linked with a move to the Premier League this summer and Aston Villa were in talks to take him to the Midlands ahead of the new season.













Nakamba has been keen to leave Club Brugge and the Belgian giants have also been prepared to sell as long as they received a good enough offer for him.



It has been claimed that Aston Villa came close to signing Nakamba last month and had an agreement in place with the Belgian giants for the midfielder.





But the newly promoted Premier League outfit made a key demand that Club Brugge refused to adhere to.







The Villans wanted one of their players to join the Belgian giants this summer on a loan deal as part of the agreement.



Club Brugge were not keen and refused to consider the deal.





It remains to be seen whether Aston Villa look to revive their interest in Nakamba with just weeks left in in the Premier League transfer window.

