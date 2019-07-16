Brendan Rodgers Ready To Not Sign Replacement For Man Utd Target Harry Maguire

Follow @insidefutbol





Leicester City do not plan to sign a centre-back this summer even if Manchester United target Harry Maguire leaves, according to a 13:58 Sky Sports report.



Manchester United have been in talks with Leicester over signing Maguire and have already seen a £70m bid rejected by the Foxes.













The Premier League giants are expected to table an improved offer soon and are quietly confident of taking the England international to Old Trafford this summer.



Burnley's James Tarkowski and Brighton's Lewis Dunk are believed to be on Leicester’s radar as replacements for Maguire, should he leave.





But it has been claimed Brendan Rodgers does not want to sign one more centre-back this summer, even if Maguire decides to pack his bags at Leicester.







Both Tarkowski and Dunk are rated at £40m by their respective clubs and Leicester do not see value in the market for another centre-back.



Rodgers believes at the price both players would command means they will not represent financially good recruits.





The Leicester manager is prepared to put his faith in 22-year-old Filip Benkovic, who played under him at Celtic last season on loan.



Caglar Soyuncu has also impressed the former Celtic boss in training and he does not believe he needs a new face to replace Maguire.

