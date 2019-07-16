Bruno Genesio To Become Newcastle United Boss Talk Played Down

Follow @insidefutbol





Speculation that former Lyon coach Bruno Genesio is in Newcastle and poised to take the job at Newcastle United has been played down.



Newcastle are in need of a new manager following the exit of Rafael Benitez and have been strongly linked with Steve Bruce, amid claims they have paid compensation to Sheffield Wednesday to appoint him.













However, amidst the talk that Bruce will take charge at St James' Park, it has been claimed in France that Genesio will become the new Newcastle boss.



Genesio is reported to be in Newcastle and putting the finishing touches to a contract to take over at St James' Park.



However, according to the Press Association, the speculation is not something to get carried away about.







It appears that talk Genesio could become Newcastle's new manager is wide of the mark.



Bruce remains favourite to take charge of his boyhood club, walking into a tough situation with a section of the fans up in arms.





Genesio, 52, left his post as Lyon coach earlier this summer following three years in charge.

