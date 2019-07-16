Championship Side Deny Talks To Sign West Ham Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Preston North End have denied being in talks with West Ham to secure a deal for Jordan Hugill, according to the Lancashire Post.



The 27-year-old joined the Hammers from Preston last year, but has failed to hit the ground running at the London Stadium.













Hugill was deemed surplus to requirements by Manuel Pellegrini last summer and spent the season on loan at Middlesbrough in the Championship.



And ahead of the upcoming season, West Ham are eyeing shipping Hugill out of the club on a permanent basis.





As such, several clubs have been linked with wanting to snap him up ahead of the upcoming season, including his former club Preston.







However, the Lilywhites are not in talks with West Ham to sign Hugill during the ongoing summer transfer window.



Hugill has also been strongly linked with a move to Wigan Athletic.





The Englishman scored six goals during his season-long stint with Middlesbrough in the Championship last season.



He has a contract with West Ham that expires in the summer of 2022.

