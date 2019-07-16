Dejan Lovren Would Have To Take Pay Cut To Seal AC Milan Move

Follow @insidefutbol





AC Milan are preparing a contract offer to convince Liverpool star Dejan Lovren to consider a move to Italy during the ongoing summer transfer window, but it will involve the Croatian taking a pay cut.



Lovren has been on AC Milan’s radar this summer, but they initially prioritised other options ahead of an expensive deal for the centre-back.









His wage demands, coupled with Liverpool’s asking price for the Croatian defender, seemed to have put off the Serie A giants, who are watching their finances.



But it has been claimed AC Milan’s interest in Lovren has not died and they are still working on putting together a deal to try and sign him.





According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Lovren would have to agree to take a pay cut on his annual salary if AC Milan are to sign him this summer.



The Rossoneri are said to be prepared to offer him a four-year contract worth €3m per season.



He is currently on €5m per season at Liverpool and has two years left to run on his current deal.





AC Milan believe the prospect of earning more over the duration of the proposed contract could convince Lovren this summer to move to Italy.



The Rossoneri still would have to agree to meet the €20m asking price of Liverpool, who are under no pressure to sell the 30-year-old this summer.