Everton and Dortmund Front of Queue For Juventus Star As Italian Champions Edge Towards Decision

Everton and Borussia Dortmund have the edge in the race for Moise Kean, who Juventus could sell during the ongoing summer transfer window.



The young Italian striker has a year left on his contract and has been keen to play regular first-team football next season.













Juventus were initially reluctant to sell him and were in talks with Mino Raiola over a new contract for Kean that would have kept him at the club.



But the Italian champions have been coming around to the possibility of letting the Italian leave the club during the ongoing summer transfer.





And according to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Everton along with Dortmund are the favourites to land the 19-year-old striker this summer.







Juventus are yet to take a final call but the Italian champions are edging closer towards taking the decision to sell the striker in the coming weeks.



The Bianconeri are likely to demand including a buy-back clause in any agreement to sell Kean as they still believe in his potential howeber, something which may be a deal-breaker for interested clubs.





While Dortmund have until 2nd September to do a deal, Everton have just over three weeks to complete all their incoming transfers, due to the Premier League's decision to close its transfer window earlier than every other league in Europe.

