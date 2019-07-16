XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2019 - 22:51 BST

Fantastic – Leeds United Legend Impressed With Whites Support In Australia

 




Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has tipped his hat towards the fans in Perth that came to support the Whites ahead of their pre-season friendlies.

Marcelo Bielsa’s men have started pre-season with successive wins over York City and Guiseley this month, as they aim to get back in form for the upcoming Championship season.  


 



The Whites have now arrived on Australia for their pre-season tour, which will comprise games against rivals Manchester United and Western Sydney Warriors.

And ahead of their meeting with the Red Devils at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Leeds players were present at the City Centre in a signing session for the fans.
 


The event experienced a massive turnout and as such, Dorigo has tipped his hat towards the fans for their extended support away from home.



Dorigo heaped the praise on the fans for turning up in numbers to meet the players and stressed their support has remained unwavering over the years.

“Fantastic turnout from the Leeds United fans for the player signing session in Perth City Centre”, Dorigo said on Twitter.
 


“Fans queuing out of the door for an hour, your support never waivers.”

Leeds face Cagliari away from home in their final pre-season game on 27th July at the Sardegna Arena.   
 