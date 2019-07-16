Fantastic – Leeds United Legend Impressed With Whites Support In Australia

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo has tipped his hat towards the fans in Perth that came to support the Whites ahead of their pre-season friendlies.



Marcelo Bielsa’s men have started pre-season with successive wins over York City and Guiseley this month, as they aim to get back in form for the upcoming Championship season.













The Whites have now arrived on Australia for their pre-season tour, which will comprise games against rivals Manchester United and Western Sydney Warriors.



And ahead of their meeting with the Red Devils at the Optus Stadium in Perth, the Leeds players were present at the City Centre in a signing session for the fans.





The event experienced a massive turnout and as such, Dorigo has tipped his hat towards the fans for their extended support away from home.







Dorigo heaped the praise on the fans for turning up in numbers to meet the players and stressed their support has remained unwavering over the years.



“Fantastic turnout from the Leeds United fans for the player signing session in Perth City Centre”, Dorigo said on Twitter.





“Fans queuing out of the door for an hour, your support never waivers.”



Leeds face Cagliari away from home in their final pre-season game on 27th July at the Sardegna Arena.

