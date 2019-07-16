Fulham Star Due In Turkey To Complete Galatasaray Move

Follow @insidefutbol





Galatasaray are closing in on a deal to take Fulham midfielder Jean Michael Seri to the Turkish Super Lig, with the midfielder due in Istanbul in the next two days.



The 27-year-old made the switch to the Premier League with Fulham last summer, when he decided to put an end to his three-year long association with Nice in Ligue 1.













However, Seri was unable to help Fulham avoid relegation at the end of a wretched campaign last season, where they finished bottom of the pile in the Premier League.



In the wake of their relegation to the Championship, Fulham are eyeing offloading several players in a bid to balance the books ahead of the upcoming season.





Seri is on the chopping block at Craven Cottage and Fulham have been looking to offload him.







And according to Italian outlet Tutto Mercato, Galatasaray are poised to win the chase to sign Seri on an initial loan deal, with an option to make in permanent next summer.



It is claimed the Turkish giants have made significant breakthrough in the race to capture Seri, with the player due in Istanbul to finalise the deal in the next two days.





AC Milan were also linked with a move for Seri, but it is believed that Galatasaray are just a single step away from snapping him up, after jumping the queue to close the operation.



The Ivory Coast international notched up 34 appearances in all competitions for Fulham last season.

