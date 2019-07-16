XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 21:51 BST

Galatasaray Open Talks To Sign Leicester and Watford Linked Attacker

 




Galatasaray have opened negotiations with Genk to secure a deal for Leicester City and Watford linked Mbwana Ally Samatta.

The Tanzanian striker enjoyed a prolific campaign in the Belgian top flight last season and helped Genk clinch the league title ahead of rivals Club Brugge.  


 



Samatta was the second-highest goalscorer in the league with 22 goals and finished the season with 32 goals in all competitions.

As such, the 26-year-old has emerged as a wanted man in the ongoing summer transfer window, owing to the interest from the Premier League.
 


Leicester and Watford are just two of the clubs to have been linked with a potential swoop for Samatta, but Galatasaray are taking the initiative.



According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, the Premier League clubs have been leapfrogged by Galatasaray in the hotly-contested chase for Samatta.

It is claimed the Turkish giants have opened negotiations with Genk to try and secure a deal for Samatta ahead of the upcoming season.
 


Despite the interest from the Premier League, it is believed that none of the English clubs have entered negotiations with Genk yet.

The Belgian champions want a fee in the region of £10m to cash in on Samatta, who has a contract with the club that runs until 2021.   
 