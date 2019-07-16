He’s Complete – Ajax Talent Looking To Emulate Liverpool Midfielder

Follow @insidefutbol





Netherlands Under-17 captain Kenneth Taylor has revealed that he wants to model his game on Liverpool’s all-action midfielder Georginio Wijnaldum.



A product of the Ajax academy, Taylor has been making steady progress with the Dutch giants and is considered the next big thing coming out of the club’s youth stable.













He has captained the Netherlands at Under-17 level and has been making waves in Dutch youth football with his performances for Ajax.



Still only 17, Taylor admits that he dreams of playing for the Netherlands at senior level and wants to model his game to Wijnaldum, the all-action Liverpool midfielder.





The youngster wants to become an all-round midfield player like the Liverpool star, who plays multiple roles for his club and the Dutch national team.







“Playing for the country, of course, is the dream”, the 17-year-old told Dutch magazine Voetbal International.



“My example with the Oranje is Georginio Wijnaldum.





“He is a complete footballer and can actually do anything.



"You can see him running, defending, attacking – everywhere on the pitch.



“I can learn a lot from that.”



Taylor scored 11 goals in 35 appearances across appearances for Ajax and the Netherlands’ youth teams in all competitions last season.

