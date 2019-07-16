He’s Fantastic Footballer – Chris Wilder Hails Ravel Morrison Capture

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield United boss Chris Wilder believes the Blades can help Ravel Morrison get back to the level he wants to be at, after snapping him up on a permanent transfer.



The 26-year-old has been on trial with Sheffield United in recent weeks, after leaving Swedish side Ostersunds.













Morrison, who failed to make good on his potential in the Premier League with Manchester United and West Ham, managed to impress Wilder during the trial to earn himself a permanent move to Bramall Lane.



The Englishman has joined the club on a one-year deal with an option to extend it and Wilder has expressed his delight after capturing his signature.





In the wake of securing a deal to snap up Morrison, Wilder has claimed that he believes the club can help Morrison get back to the level he wants to be in the future.







The Blades boss went on to heap the praise on his ability and insists the club are signing a player with tremendous pedigree.



“Ravel is an undoubted talent and we are delighted that we have put together a deal that suits all parties”, Wilder told the club’s official website.





“I've spoken to a number of people about him and it is clear that he has serious ability.



“We are getting a fantastic footballer with a tremendous pedigree and this is a great opportunity for Rav, we believe we can help him get back to the level he wants to be.”



Morrison was team-mates with the likes of Jesse Lingard and Paul Pogba during his time with the academy at Manchester United and will be eyeing resurrecting his career at Bramall Lane next season.

