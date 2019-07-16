I Want To Start First Game – Liverpool Talent Keen To Make Loan Impact

Follow @insidefutbol





Huddersfield Town new boy Kamil Grabara has revealed that the Terriers' number one spot is his goal ahead of the start of the season, as he aims to make an impact on loan from Liverpool.



Championship side Huddersfield completed the loan of Grabara from Liverpool on Monday, with the 20-year-old putting pen to paper to a one-year loan deal.













The Polish goalkeeper, who signed a long-term contract with Liverpool before moving to the Yorkshire-based club, will now compete with Ben Hamer and Joel Coleman for the number one spot.



Huddersfield lost their former first-choice goalkeeper Jonas Lossl to Everton following their relegation from the Premier League last season and are yet to confirm who will play between the sticks for the team when the new Championship campaign begins in August.





Despite being new to the club compared to his two counterparts, Liverpool talent Grabara has set his eyes on claiming the first-team spot before the start of the season.







“First of all, I need to fight for the position to start the first game; that’s the goal”, Grabara told HTTV.



“When you go somewhere you respect everyone, but you’re trying to play for yourself, especially as a goalkeeper you want to be number one.





“If you say different, then you’re lying.



"I want to start the first game and another and another and another.



"I’m excited because it’s a serious league.”



Huddersfield will play friendlies against Rochdale, Doncaster and Montpellier before kicking-off their Championship season against Derby County on 5th August.

