Inter and Man Utd Still With Different Ideas On Romelu Lukaku Payment Structure

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United and Inter are still apart on the payment structure for Romelu Lukaku as the Serie A giants prepare to slap in a fresh bid this week.



Inter sporting director Piero Ausilio met Manchester United’s head of corporate development Matt Judge and was told that the Premier League giants want €83m before they agree to sell Lukaku.













Lukaku indicated over the weekend that there would be more developments this week and it has been claimed Inter are set to return to negotiating table in the coming days.



According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter are set to slap in a new bid this week that would consist of a €70m guaranteed fee and they would meet Manchester United’s asking price through various achievable add-ons.





Inter are hopeful that the new bid will do the trick and make sure Lukaku joins the Nerazzurri this summer.







However, the two clubs are still to come to an agreement over the payment structure of the deal.



Manchester United want the fee over a two-year instalment period, but Inter want to structure the deal over the next three years.





But the two clubs are expected to iron out the details if they can find common ground on the fee in the coming days.



Inter are aware that the Premier League transfer window will shut in three weeks’ time and Manchester United will want time to secure a replacement for Lukaku.

