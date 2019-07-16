XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 22:29 BST

I’ve Got Opportunity To Prove Critics Wrong, Leeds United Star Feels

 




Leeds United striker Patrick Bamford is hopeful of proving his doubters wrong and getting them on his side in the new Championship season.

The Peacocks are currently preparing for their second season under Marcelo Bielsa after the Argentine tactician took the side to the playoffs in the Championship in his first term in charge of the club last year.  


 



Former Chelsea hitman Bamford, who was one of Bielsa's signings last summer, scored nine goals from 22 appearances in the league. However, the Englishman missed 21 Championship matches between September and February due to injury.

Although eight of his goals came after his return from injury in February, Bamford became subject to criticism from a section of Leeds supporters.
 


However, Bamford is hopeful of turning his doubters into his fans going into the new season, with the striker admitting that last season was something of a nightmare for him.



"There will always be people who like you or aren't such fans, and for me it's an opportunity to prove them wrong and get them on my side", Bamford told the BBC.

"If we'd gone up last year I'd have said it had been a great season, missing six months and getting 10 goals I'd have been chuffed.
 


"But because we didn't go up, it was a nightmare season."

Leeds will kick-off their 2019/20 campaign against Bristol City in the opening weekend of the Championship on 4th August, and Bamford will be hoping to fire on all cylinders.   
 