Jamie Murphy Hails Rangers Fans Following Return

Rangers winger Jamie Murphy has expressed his delight at making his first appearance for the Gers after returning from a long-term injury.



The 29-year-old played his first match since August last year against Marseille in a friendly on Sunday, coming on as a 65th-minute replacement for Jordan Jones.













Murphy was carried off in Rangers' 3-1 Scottish League Cup victory against Kilmarnock eleven months ago after suffering a cruciate ligament injury that ruled him out for rest of the season.



The Scotsman recovered from the injury and returned to training in June. He then went on to make his first appearance for the Light Blues in almost a year against French Ligue 1 side Marseille at Ibrox on Sunday.





Rangers claimed a 4-0 victory over the French giants, with Daniel Candeias, Nikola Katic and Jermain Defoe getting on the scoresheet. However, Murphy's return to action proved to be another highlight of the match after he was greeted with a warm welcome by the fans.







The 29-year-old expressed his delight at his return to action while thanking the supporters for their reception.



"Great feeling being back in blue at Ibrox. Thank you all!" Murphy wrote on his Twitter account.





Rangers are set to host St. Joseph's in the second leg of their first round Europa League qualifier on Thursday.



With the Gers having won the first leg 4-0, Murphy will be hoping to get some more game time under his belt against the club from Gibraltar.

