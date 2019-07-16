Kyle Lafferty Had Enough Chances – Former Northern Ireland Striker

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Northern Ireland striker David Healy believes that Rangers striker Kyle Lafferty was given enough chances at the club by Steven Gerrard last season, but failed to take them.



Lafferty put pen to paper to a two-year contract with Rangers last summer to return to Ibrox for a second time after having enjoyed a four-year spell at the club between 2008 and 2012.













The Northern Irishman went on to play 20 league matches for the Light Blues last season and found the back of the net four times.



Although Lafferty was handed playing time in the first half of the season, the striker often remained as an unused substitute or was excluded from match squads towards the end of the campaign.





Healy, who played for Rangers in 2011, believes that the 31-year-old has not done enough during his time at the club and failed to take his chances when given them.







"If you speak to Kyle he will probably say he hasn’t done enough when given the opportunity", Healy was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.



“Others will say he wasn’t given enough chances by Gerrard, but I think Kyle had enough chances at Rangers.





“I hope it works out for him if not at Rangers then somewhere he can settle down and get back to doing what Kyle is all about.



"High energy performances with goals thrown in too.”



Lafferty has his contract with the Gers running out next summer, but has been linked with an exit this summer.

