06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 21:58 BST

Manager Pitched It Unbelievably – Newcastle United Star Explains Loan Move

 




Newcastle United defender Liam Gibson has explained why he was desperate to join Grimsby Town on loan when the opportunity came to him.

The 22-year-old, who spent the second half of last season on loan at Accrington Stanley in League One, made five appearances for the club during his six-month long spell.  


 



Despite having been at Newcastle from the age of nine, Gibson has yet to make his senior debut for the club and the Magpies have decided another loan spell makes sense.

The left-back has completed a loan switch until January to Grimsby Town in League Two, where he will try to enjoy regular first team football.
 


And in the wake of his move to Blundell Park, Gibson has explained why he wanted to desperately join the club when the opportunity came to him this summer.



The Englishman revealed the Grimsby manager Michael Jolley did a good job to convince him to join the club for the upcoming season by pitching the idea unbelievably well.

Gibson also admitted the passion he saw from the fans while playing against Grimsby with Newcastle Under-23s in the EFL Trophy last season also made him desperate to join.
 


“He has been brilliant ever since I heard that there was an interest”, Gibson told the League Two club’s official website.

“He's pitched it unbelievably and I've played against Grimsby last season for the Newcastle Under 23's and even though it was only a Checkatrade game, I could feel the passion coming from the fans and as soon as I heard of the interest, I was desperate to get myself down here.”

Grimsby finished 17th in League Two, with 56 points from their 46 games last season.   
 