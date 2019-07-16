XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 11:29 BST

Manchester United Not Club In Late Talks With West Ham Target Sebastien Haller

 




Manchester United are not the club who are trying to hijack West Ham’s move for Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller, according to the Guardian.

West Ham have reached an agreement over a fee with Eintracht Frankfurt for the striker’s signature and have also agreed draft terms on a contract with the player.


 



Haller is due for a medical at West Ham and is believed to be on his way to London to complete the formalities of the transfer.

But West Ham remain concerned over whether they will manage to get the deal over the line as his agent is speaking to another club, with late interest being shown.
 


Haller has been linked with a move to Manchester United and he is reportedly one of the names the club are tracking as Romelu Lukaku’s replacement.



But it has been claimed that Red Devils are not the ones who are trying to throw a spanner into West Ham’s pursuit of the French striker.

Haller has taken his time to be convinced about a move to West Ham and the Hammers are keen to make sure his head is not turned again.
 


With a medical booked, West Ham remain confident of securing the striker’s signature in the coming days.

But after losing out on Maxi Gomez this summer, the Hammers are aware of the difficulties of landing top notch strikers.   
 