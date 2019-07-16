Manuel Pellegrini Reassures West Ham Fans Over Transfer Business

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is confident that there will be more new faces in the Hammers squad as he bids to push forward the club's recruitment.



The London-based club are currently preparing for Wednesday's Premier League Asia Trophy semi-final against Manchester City in China; the final of the competition along, with the match for third place, are scheduled to take place on 20th July.













West Ham have had a busy transfer window so far, with a number of arrivals and departures at the club. The Hammers have splashed £24m to sign Pablo Fornals from Villarreal and brought in goalkeepers Roberto and David Martin on free transfers.



On the other hand, eight senior team members have left the club, including three players who have been released at the end of their contracts.





Among the players to have left the club are centre-forwards Marko Arnautovic, Andy Carroll and Lucas Perez, leading Pellegrini to admit that they are short on strikers.



However, the Chilean manager has assured the fans that West Ham will bring in more players to improve the team.







"It’s normal in this part of the season that some players must leave the club and others will arrive", Pellegrini told a press conference in China, via his club's official site.



"It’s true we have three strikers less because Lucas Perez, Marko Arnautovic and Andy Carroll are not here, but we are trying to bring in good players.





"I am sure we are going to improve our squad and we hope to improve on last season."



German Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed that they have reached an agreement with West Ham for sale of striker Sebastien Haller, who is now heading to London for a medical.

