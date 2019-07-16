XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 10:46 BST

Newcastle United Showing Interest In Everton and West Ham Linked Serie A Schemer

 




Newcastle United have joined the race to sign Everton and West Ham United linked Maxime Gonalons from Roma ahead of the upcoming season.

The 30-year-old, who made the switch to Serie A from Lyon in 2017, has struggled to make the desired impact at the Stadio Olimpico.  


 



Gonalons was deemed surplus to requirements in Rome last summer and was subsequently shipped out on loan to Sevilla, where he failed to enjoy a productive season due to recurring injuries.

The Giallorossi want to get him off the books permanently and Gonalons has piqued the interest of several clubs during the ongoing summer transfer window.
 


Everton and West Ham have been mooted as potential destinations for Gonalons, while there is also interest from within Italy in the form of Torino.



And according to Italian daily Il Tempo, the race to snare Gonalons away from Roma is severely heating up with the entry of another potential suitor from England.

It is claimed that Newcastle are interested in snapping him up for the upcoming season, despite the interest from the likes of West Ham and Everton.
 


Roma are expected to demand a fee in the region of €4m in exchange for Gonalons this summer.

The Frenchman has two years remaining on his contract with Roma.   
 