Next Week – Ajax Director of Football To Look At Future of Everton Linked David Neres

Follow @insidefutbol





Ajax director of football Marc Overmars has confirmed a bid for Everton target David Neres, thought to be from Atletico Madrid, and revealed the club will start to deal with the player's future next week.



The Brazilian enjoyed an impressive campaign with Ajax last season, as they clinched the domestic double and reached the semi-finals of the Champions League.













Neres chipped in with 12 goals and 15 assists for his team-mates in all competitions last term and played an instrumental role in Ajax's meteoric rise.



The winger has piqued the interest of several clubs, including Everton, during the ongoing summer transfer window.





And Overmars has confirmed there is an offer on the table, but insists the club have yet to make a decision on his future.







The Ajax director of football also admitted Neres could stay with the club, especially considering his steady development after turning down a move to China.



“Next week we will be turning our attention towards the interest in David Neres”, Overmars told Dutch daily the Algemeen Dagblad.





“For him, there is a concrete offer.



“We will then talk about that, but the intention is we as Ajax take the lead.



“He could have moved to China in the winter, but we didn't let him go.



“Look how it worked out for Ajax, but also for him. He is now a full international with Brazil.



“The development of Neres is credit to Ajax, to the team and certainly to [our coach] Erik ten Hag.



“That may also play a role, but I understand that those in the background look at it differently.”



Neres has a contract with Ajax that runs until the summer of 2022.

