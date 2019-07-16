XRegister
06 October 2018

26 August 2018

16/07/2019 - 10:58 BST

Nice In Pole Position To Sign Southampton Winger

 




Nice are in advanced negotiations with Southampton for the signature of Morocco international Sofiane Boufal this summer.

Boufal spent last season on loan at Celta Vigo and is very keen on leaving Southampton during the ongoing summer transfer window.  


 



The former Lille winger is not part of Southampton’s plans going forward and has been heavily linked with a move back to France ahead of the new season.

Marseille and Bordeaux have been interested in snapping up the player but Nice are claimed to be ahead in the race to secure the signature of the Moroccan.
 


According to French sports daily L’Equipe, Nice are in talks with Southampton and the player’s representatives over taking Boufal back to France.



The negotiations are claimed to be at an advanced stage and the two clubs are closing on an agreement for the winger’s transfer.

Nice are expected to pay a fee of around €10m to take Boufal from St. Mary’s Stadium this summer.
 


The Riviera club also have the edge over other French outfits because the player is said to prefer a move to Nice.   
 