Not Many Make Manchester United Debut At Age of 18 – Saidy Janko

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United right-back Saidy Janko insists he remains proud to have made his debut for the Red Devils at the age of 18 and believes not many players experience such a thing.



The Swiss defender, who began his career with FC Zurich, returned to his homeland this summer after signing for Young Boys from FC Porto on a one-year loan deal.













Albeit being 23-year-old, Janko has already plied his trade in five different countries, playing for the likes of Celtic, Saint-Etienne, Porto and Premier League giants Manchester United.



The right-back was signed by the Red Devils, who were then managed by David Moyes, from FC Zurich on deadline day of the 2013 summer transfer window. However, Janko could not impress during his time at the club and was sold to Celtic in 2015.





Despite the spell at the Manchester-based club not going according to plan, Janko fondly remembers the minutes he played for the club against MK Dons in an EFL Cup tie in 2014.







"Not many players say they made their Manchester United debut at the age of 18", Janko told Swiss daily Blick.



"That's special for me.





"I'm proud of that, and I'm grateful for that."



Although Janko is currently with Young Boys, the player has a contract until 2022 with Portuguese club Porto, who he is yet to play a match for.

