Optimism On All Sides Over La Liga Move For Tottenham Hotspur 28-Year-Old

Tottenham Hotspur, Atletico Madrid and Kieran Trippier are all optimistic that a move for the full-back to the Wanda Metropolitano could happen, according to the Daily Telegraph.



The England international has been widely linked with a move away from north London following a season where he lost his place as an automatic starter at Tottenham.













He was heavily linked with a move to Italy, with Napoli and Juventus believed to be interested in signing him from Tottenham ahead of the start of the new season.



But 28-year-old Trippier is closing in on a move to Spain this summer with Atletico Madrid tipped to be on the verge of getting a deal done for him.





The Spanish giants are in talks to sign him and there is claimed to be optimism on all sides that the deal could go through, with Trippier heading to La Liga.







Spurs are expected to bag a fee of around £20m from Trippier’s departure this summer.



The England star appears to now be prepared to taste a different brand of football at Atletico Madrid.





It remains to be seen whether Tottenham decide to invest in signing a new right-back as the departure of Trippier will eat into their squad depth.

