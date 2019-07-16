Rangers Striker Expected To Seal England Switch Imminently

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is expected to seal a move to Blackpool on Wednesday.



The English League One side have identified Hardie as the man they want to lead the line next season and are firm admirers of his talents.













The 22-year-old striker appears to be surplus to requirements for Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and is on the brink of leaving the Scottish giants.



Blackpool will be Hardie's destination and, according to the Sun, he should join the League One outfit on Wednesday.



Hardie impressed on a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston last term, but it has not been enough to see him force his way into the picture at Rangers.







Blackpool finished tenth in the League One standings last term, but had trouble scoring goals.



They managed to hit the back of the net just 50 times in their 46 League One matches, finishing with a goal difference of minus two.





Blackpool will hope Hardie, who came through the youth ranks at Rangers and also had loan spells at Raith Rovers and St Mirren, can hit the ground running in the English third tier.

