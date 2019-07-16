XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2019 - 17:53 BST

Rangers Striker Expected To Seal England Switch Imminently

 




Rangers striker Ryan Hardie is expected to seal a move to Blackpool on Wednesday. 

The English League One side have identified Hardie as the man they want to lead the line next season and are firm admirers of his talents.


 



The 22-year-old striker appears to be surplus to requirements for Steven Gerrard at Ibrox and is on the brink of leaving the Scottish giants.

Blackpool will be Hardie's destination and, according to the Sun, he should join the League One outfit on Wednesday.

 


Hardie impressed on a loan spell in the Scottish Premiership with Livingston last term, but it has not been enough to see him force his way into the picture at Rangers.



Blackpool finished tenth in the League One standings last term, but had trouble scoring goals.

They managed to hit the back of the net just 50 times in their 46 League One matches, finishing with a goal difference of minus two.
 


Blackpool will hope Hardie, who came through the youth ranks at Rangers and also had loan spells at Raith Rovers and St Mirren, can hit the ground running in the English third tier.
 