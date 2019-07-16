Reading Want Chelsea Youngster On Loan

Follow @insidefutbol





Reading are interested in signing Chelsea’s 18-year-old centre-back Ethan Ampadu on loan during the ongoing transfer window.



The Welshman joined the Chelsea academy from Exeter in 2017 and has already notched up 12 senior appearances for the west London club.













There were suggestions that he could be playing more first-team football under Frank Lampard next season, but the Chelsea manager has confirmed that the youngster will be sent out on loan.



According to former Reading Chronicle journalist Courtney Friday, the Royals are keen on getting their hands on the Welsh youngster for next season on a one-year loan deal.





The Championship club have been carrying out the checks on the Chelsea youngster and want to add him to their first team squad this summer.







Chelsea could ask for guarantees over playing time before they agree a deal with a club for Ampadu’s loan.



The Blues are hopeful that the teenage defender should make considerable progress next season through regular first team football.





Ampadu is considered a big talent at Chelsea and already has eight senior caps to his name for Wales.

