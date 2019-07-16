Roma Unimpressed By Tottenham’s Idea For Nicolo Zaniolo Deal

Follow @insidefutbol





Serie A giants Roma have rejected Tottenham Hotspur's cash plus Toby Alderweireld bid for Nicolo Zaniolo, it has been claimed in Italy.



Zaniolo has been on Tottenham’s radar all summer and Roma’s interest in Alderweireld has opened up an opportunity for the Premier League side to discuss a transfer for the Italian.













Roma official Franco Baldini was in London on Monday to discuss a move for Alderweireld and it has been claimed Tottenham made an offer to sign Zaniolo.



According to Italian daily Corriere dello Sport, Tottenham offered to pay a fee of €23m and allow Alderweireld to join Roma this summer, in order for Zaniolo to make the move in the opposite direction.





Baldini communicated the offer to Roma and the club deemed the bid unsatisfactory and rejected it out of hand.







Tottenham value Alderweireld at around €28m, his buy-out clause amount, which Roma feel is excessive for a defender who turned 30 in March and has a year left on his contract.



Roma remain keen on holding on to Zaniolo but the speculation surrounding his future has not gone away.





Juventus also have their eyes on the Italian but for the moment Tottenham are carrying out the legwork in the saga and hold an ace card due to Roma's interest in Alderweireld.

