Serie A Side Moving Closer To Capture of 27-Year-Old West Ham Star

Serie A side Sassuolo are closing the net around West Ham United midfielder Pedro Obiang after submitting a bid of €9m.



The Hammers star has been repeatedly linked with a return to Italy, where he turned out for Sampdoria, over the course of recent transfer windows.













No deal has yet to happen though and Obiang has remained on the books at the London Stadium, plying his trade in the Premier League.



However, this summer the Spaniard could head back to Serie A, with Sassuolo interested.



According to Sky Italia, the Italian top flight side are drawing ever closer to the signing of Obiang after an offer of €9m, and are optimistic.







Sassuolo believe that Obiang would represent the perfect addition in the middle of the park and want to make sure he is added to the ranks.



The midfielder joined West Ham from Sampdoria from 2015 and has clocked up regular game time in the English capital.





Obiang, who still has another three years left to run on his contract at West Ham, has made a total of 116 appearances for the Premier League side.

