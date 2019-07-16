XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
  
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2018

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2018

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

16/07/2019 - 22:35 BST

Sheffield Wednesday Still Refusing To Accept Newcastle’s Steve Bruce Compensation Offer

 




Sheffield Wednesday are refusing to accept compensation offered by Newcastle United for Steve Bruce, according to the Times

Newcastle supremo Mike Ashley has zeroed in on Bruce as the man he wants in charge at St James' Park next season.


 



Sheffield Wednesday only appointed Bruce in February and have been playing hardball, wanting the compensation figure in the manager's contract met in full.

Bruce and his assistants resigned to try to push the move to Newcastle through and it had been claimed that the Magpies had met the compensation figure for the manager.

 


It is now suggested however that Owls owner Dejphone Chansiri is refusing to accept the compensation offer put on the table by Newcastle.



The Magpies are claimed to have offered £3m to take Bruce out of his contract at Hillsborough; it is unclear how much they will pay for his assistants.

It remains to be seen when and how the standoff will be resolved, and whether Newcastle will need to up their compensation offer to convince Wednesday to let Bruce and his assistants go.
 


Newcastle are currently on their pre-season trip to China and are without a manager as the new season draws ever closer.
 