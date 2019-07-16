Sheffield Wednesday Still Refusing To Accept Newcastle’s Steve Bruce Compensation Offer

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday are refusing to accept compensation offered by Newcastle United for Steve Bruce, according to the Times.



Newcastle supremo Mike Ashley has zeroed in on Bruce as the man he wants in charge at St James' Park next season.













Sheffield Wednesday only appointed Bruce in February and have been playing hardball, wanting the compensation figure in the manager's contract met in full.



Bruce and his assistants resigned to try to push the move to Newcastle through and it had been claimed that the Magpies had met the compensation figure for the manager.



It is now suggested however that Owls owner Dejphone Chansiri is refusing to accept the compensation offer put on the table by Newcastle.







The Magpies are claimed to have offered £3m to take Bruce out of his contract at Hillsborough; it is unclear how much they will pay for his assistants.



It remains to be seen when and how the standoff will be resolved, and whether Newcastle will need to up their compensation offer to convince Wednesday to let Bruce and his assistants go.





Newcastle are currently on their pre-season trip to China and are without a manager as the new season draws ever closer.

