Sheffield Wednesday Yet To Accept Newcastle Offer For Steve Bruce And Assistants

Sheffield Wednesday have yet to accept the compensation fee paid by Newcastle United to release Steve Bruce and his assistants from their respective contracts at Hillsborough, according to the Sun.



The Magpies have zeroed in on Bruce as the man to replace Rafael Benitez at St James’ Park ahead of the upcoming season.













As such, Newcastle have set the wheels in motion to facilitate a move for Bruce in recent weeks by establishing contact with Wednesday.



The Owls have maintained they want £4m as compensation to relieve Bruce from his current deal at Hillsborough, which he signed earlier this year.





And in the wake of the requirement put forward by Sheffield Wednesday, it was claimed that Mike Ashley had paid the compensation fee in full for Bruce.







However, it is now claimed that Owls chairman Dejphon Chansiri has yet to accept the compensation offered by Ashley to release Bruce and his assistants.



The Owls are also believed to have not firmed up their interest in finding a successor to Bruce from their list of potential replacements.





Hence, it remains to be seen whether Newcastle can get over the line quickly in the chase for Bruce and his assistants ahead of the upcoming season.



Newcastle are currently in China for their pre-season Premier League Asia Trophy commitments.

