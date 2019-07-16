So Pleased – Rangers Coach Peter Lovenkrands Delighted With Youngsters

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers Under-20s coach Peter Lovenkrands has expressed his delight with the academy players for quickly buying into the pre-season preparations this summer.



The young Gers secured a 2-1 win over League Two side Cambridge United on Tuesday afternoon, courtesy of goals from Andy Dallas and Jamie Barjonas.













And following their impressive win, Lovenkrands has saluted the players within the side for their performances so far during pre-season.



The Gers academy coach admitted he is pleased by the performances from the team during pre-season so far and feels their hard work in training is showing on the pitch.





Lovenkrands also believes the players are buying into what Rangers want to be within their academy this summer and expressed his delight with their efforts towards it.







He went on to insist the academy stars managed to do well after coming up against a top side in Cambridge to add to their credentials.



“I have been so pleased with the boys over the start of pre-season they have been very, very strong”, Lovenkrands was quoted as saying by the club’s official website.





“All the first teams we have played we have won every game and looked good.



“The boys have been looking fantastic they have been working hard in training and it shows on the pitch.



“They are buying into what we are about here at the academy and it shows on the pitch today.



“We have come up against a top side and a good difficult side to deal with but I thought the boys done really well.”



Lovenkrands dished out opportunities to first team squad players in the form of Andy Firth, Jamie Murphy and Glenn Middleton against Cambridge United.

