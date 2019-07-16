There’s More To Come From Odsonne Edouard – Neil Lennon

Follow @insidefutbol





Celtic boss Neil Lennon is confident that there is more to come from Odsonne Edouard and also expressed his delight at having Leigh Griffiths back after the 28-year-old took a break from football.



The Hoops are currently preparing for the second leg of their first round Champions League qualifier against Bosnian side FK Saravejo, which is set to take place on Wednesday.













Celtic travelled to Bosnia for the first leg of the tie last week and came home with a 3-1 victory. With a solid two-goal lead in hand, the Scottish Premiership champions will be hopeful of progressing to the next round when the tie comes to an end on Wednesday.



Although it was Saravejo who opened the scoring in the first leg, goals from Michael Johnston, Edouard and Scott Sinclair sealed the win for the Hoops.





Johnston might miss the qualifier at Celtic Park after picking up a slight injury, leaving Edouard as the key source of goals for the club. However, Celtic manager Lennon is certain that the 21-year-old striker will deliver when needed.







"Edouard has been fantastic in the time I’ve been here", Lennon told a press conference.



"There’s more to come from him, he’s in a good place and he’s scoring important goals for us.





“Griffiths has worked very hard and it was great to see him out on the pitch on Saturday.



"He’s a work in progress in terms of fitness, but we’re delighted to have him back."



Griffiths was an unused substitute against Saravejo, but made an appearance in Celtic's friendly against Rennes and will be hoping to play his first competitive game since December last year on Wednesday.



