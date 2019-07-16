Time To Go – Agent of Arsenal and Everton Target Malcom Delivers Message To Barcelona

Follow @insidefutbol





The agent of Arsenal and Everton target Malcom has informed Barcelona that his client wants to leave this summer.



Malcom has been linked with a potential exit from the Camp Nou this summer after failing to convince at Barcelona after joining from Bordeaux last year.













The jury has been out on whether Malcom will leave, with Barcelona open to selling him for the right price, but now the winger's agent has weighed into the situation.



According to Catalunya Radio's Tot costa, the Brazilian's agent has let Barcelona know that his client wants to leave the Camp Nou to secure regular minutes on the pitch.



Malcom is not short of interest and has been linked with both Arsenal and Everton this summer.







Arsenal are struggling to find the funds to pull off a number of deals they are working on at present, but could move to take Malcom on loan.



Everton have been linked with a loan swoop, but the Toffees are poised to bank £22.5m by selling Ademola Lookman to RB Leipzig, swelling their bank balance.





Barcelona hijacked Roma's swoop for Malcom last summer, snapping up the Brazilian from Bordeaux, but it remains to be seen if his Camp Nou career will last just 12 months.



The Catalans are claimed to value Malcom at €60m and they favour an outright transfer to bring in funds.

